https://thehill.com/regulation/512895-judge-throws-out-trump-effort-to-block-subpoena-for-tax-returns

A federal judge in New York on Thursday dismissed President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE’s latest effort to stymie a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax returns and a trove of other financial documents.

The ruling by District Judge Victor Marrero relied heavily on the Supreme Court’s landmark decision last month that rejected Trump’s claim that presidents enjoy absolute immunity from criminal probes.

“That notion, applied as so robustly proclaimed by the president’s advocates, is as unprecedented and far-reaching as it is perilous to the rule of law and other bedrock constitutional principles on which this country was founded and by which it continues to be governed,” Marrero wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute over access to eight years of Trump’s financial documents, including his personal and corporate tax returns, arose after Cyrus Vance Jr., the Democratic district attorney for Manhattan, obtained a grand jury subpoena for Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Vance’s office is looking into payments made to silence two women who allege they had affairs with Trump, including adult-film star Stormy Daniels, before he became president.

Additionally, Vance’s office hinted earlier this month that its subpoena is part of an investigation into “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization,” including potential fraud allegations detailed in media reports in recent years.

In response to Thursday’s ruling, Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowAppeals court denies Trump’s rehearing request in emoluments suit Davis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Trump complains of ‘political prosecution’ after SCOTUS rulings on financial records MORE said, “We will be filing a stay and an appeal.”

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

