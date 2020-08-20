https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/katrinapierson-trump-biden-presidentialelection/2020/08/20/id/983187

President Donald Trump did more for Black America than the first Black president, Barack Obama, ever did, Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the president, told Newsmax TV “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“When you hear former President Obama really criticize a president who, in my opinion, really serves as a mirror, President Trump really reflects back, not just to former President Obama or Joe Biden, but really to all of the elected Democrats who’ve been in office for decades. Because he’s been able to achieve accomplishments that all of them have just talked about for years and then some.

“With Barack Obama, specifically, President Trump was able to accomplish the things most Black Americans expected the first Black president to accomplish and even more, with regards to the First Step Act, criminal justice reform, Second Chance Act, the historical funding increase and permanency of HBCUs, all things that Black America expected from the first Black president but instead Donald Trump has delivered on,”

Pierson added, “So if I was Barack Obama, I’d be pretty upset as well.”

