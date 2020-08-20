https://ijr.org/mcenany-calls-obamas-speech-appalling/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is offering her opinion on Former President Barack Obama’s (D) speech he delivered at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

During her appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” host Sandra Smith noted President Donald Trump was watching the third night of the convention in real time.

McEnany confirmed Trump was watching and described his reaction to Obama’s remarks.

“What we saw from President Obama was nothing short of appalling. President Obama failed this country,” McEnany said.

McEnany claimed Trump “reversed” the slowest economic recovery since World War II.

She accused Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of subverting democracy by refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election, spying on the Trump campaign, and “going after” former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“It was appalling what happened under President Obama, sending manufacturing jobs overseas, ISIS running wild, cozying up with Iran,” McEnany said.

She added, “President Trump has reversed it all, which is why you didn’t hear President Obama tout solutions. All you heard him talk about were lies about this president, consecutively one after the other.”

Obama slammed Trump in his speech for his failure to take the presidency seriously and his lack of interest in using his position to help others, as IJR previously reported.

He argued Trump “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t” and the “consequences of that failure are severe.”

Obama mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and job losses as examples of how Trump has failed.

He also urged Americans to vote early to make sure their vote is counted, as IJR previously reported.

Trump quickly responded to Obama via Twitter on Wednesday night criticizing him for not endorsing Biden sooner.

“WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?” Trump tweeted.

