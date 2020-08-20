https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/20/khaleesi-of-the-oak-land-john-fugelsang-compares-kamala-harris-to-mass-murderer-daenerys-targaryen/

Twitchy regular John Fugelsang compared Kamala Harris to Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones,” we assume in a good way:

Hail Kamala

Of House Harris

First of her name

Queen of the ticket

Yas Queen of the Senate

Daughter of Immigrants

Mother of Dragons

Breaker of Tropes

Crusher of Kavanaugh

Bitchsmacker of Barr

Shellacker of Limbaugh

Khaleesi of the Oak-land #KamalaHarrisVP #DemocraticConvention — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 20, 2020

Is he serious?

This was also my takeaway from the final episodes of GAME OF THRONES, that Dany was a hero to be emulated and idolized. pic.twitter.com/P467YqBHHW — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 20, 2020

Maybe he missed the last episode where she went crazy and burned down King’s Landing and then was killed by her running mate, Jon Snow:

please finish watching the last season of game of thrones https://t.co/KUoSv7nkoH — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) August 20, 2020

In this case, they want to worship the dragon lady?

They don’t dislike MAGA cult of personality. They just want a different idol to worship. https://t.co/Pa2MReAvLg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 20, 2020

Even libs are calling him out:

We are so doomed https://t.co/UapveqW3FE — roqayah (@roqchams) August 20, 2020

LOL. Pretty much, yep:

Every time I see a tweet like this I feel less hopeful because it feels like 2016 again https://t.co/Ox2KYqzmcu — Abi Wilkinson (@AbiWilks) August 20, 2020

***

