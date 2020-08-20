https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/20/khaleesi-of-the-oak-land-john-fugelsang-compares-kamala-harris-to-mass-murderer-daenerys-targaryen/
Twitchy regular John Fugelsang compared Kamala Harris to Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones,” we assume in a good way:
Hail Kamala
Of House Harris
First of her name
Queen of the ticket
Yas Queen of the Senate
Daughter of Immigrants
Mother of Dragons
Breaker of Tropes
Crusher of Kavanaugh
Bitchsmacker of Barr
Shellacker of Limbaugh
Khaleesi of the Oak-land #KamalaHarrisVP #DemocraticConvention
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 20, 2020
Is he serious?
This was also my takeaway from the final episodes of GAME OF THRONES, that Dany was a hero to be emulated and idolized. pic.twitter.com/P467YqBHHW
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 20, 2020
Maybe he missed the last episode where she went crazy and burned down King’s Landing and then was killed by her running mate, Jon Snow:
please finish watching the last season of game of thrones https://t.co/KUoSv7nkoH
— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) August 20, 2020
In this case, they want to worship the dragon lady?
They don’t dislike MAGA cult of personality. They just want a different idol to worship. https://t.co/Pa2MReAvLg
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 20, 2020
Even libs are calling him out:
We are so doomed https://t.co/UapveqW3FE
— roqayah (@roqchams) August 20, 2020
LOL. Pretty much, yep:
Every time I see a tweet like this I feel less hopeful because it feels like 2016 again https://t.co/Ox2KYqzmcu
— Abi Wilkinson (@AbiWilks) August 20, 2020
