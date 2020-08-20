https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/20/khaleesi-of-the-oak-land-john-fugelsang-compares-kamala-harris-to-mass-murderer-daenerys-targaryen/

Twitchy regular John Fugelsang compared Kamala Harris to Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones,” we assume in a good way:

Is he serious?

Maybe he missed the last episode where she went crazy and burned down King’s Landing and then was killed by her running mate, Jon Snow:

In this case, they want to worship the dragon lady?

Even libs are calling him out:

LOL. Pretty much, yep:

***

