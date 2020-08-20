https://www.dailywire.com/news/l-a-mayor-orders-power-shut-off-at-house-for-hosting-large-gatherings-ignoring-several-warnings

Amidst an excessive heat warning in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) has made good on his threat Wednesday to authorize a power shut-off if a house repeatedly hosts large parties in violation of the pandemic-related public health orders.

Several TikTok personalities live at the Hollywood Hills house in question, which police say has hosted at least two large gatherings in recent weeks, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” said Garcetti. “The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

Fox News Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin, who visited the house after Garcetti authorized the power to be shut off, posted pictures of several notices the owner’s received for violating the mayor’s public health order.

“NEW: Just stopped by the #HollywoodHills rental home of TikTok star #BryceHall, whose power has been shut off by order of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti for throwing large parties against #COVID19 health orders. Several notices of non compliance posted at the property”, Melugin tweeted.

The posted signs, which read, “final notice,” clearly indicate the reason for the closure and reference the mayor’s coronavirus restrictions directly.

In a statement on Wednesday, Garcetti maintained that if “we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives.”

“Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk,” Garcetti tweeted.

The decision to shut down utilities at the house comes amidst a 5-day heatwave in the Southern California region, according to NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles mayor has responded to, in part, by advertising designated “cooling centers” available in the city on Twitter.

“Our cooling centers remain open through Thursday to help vulnerable Angelenos stay cool during the #LAHeat. Physical distancing, mask wearing and other COVID-19 safety measures are in place. For locations and hours, please go to http://Emergency.LACity.org/Heat,” Garcetti tweeted.

The Daily Wire reached out to Mayor Garcetti’s office to find out whether he was concerned about the potential health/safety risks of cutting off access to utilities at this time. His office did not respond.

Back in early August, Garcetti said enforcement of the no-party policy would focus on “people determined to break the rules” and not “on small and ordinary gatherings in people’s homes.” However, he did not provide a clear distinction between the two, which seemingly leaves the policy with room for interpretation.

