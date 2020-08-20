https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/los-angeles-eric-garcetti-pandemic-hollywood-hills/2020/08/20/id/983050

In an effort to stop a home in the Hollywood Hills from hosting large parties and possibly spreading coronavirus, the city of Los Angeles has turned off the utilities to the residence, CNN reports.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a news release. “The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

On Aug. 5, Garcetti announced he would allow utility shutoffs at properties hosting large gatherings, parties, and events. Health officials have cautioned against gathering in crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the mayor signed off on the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power disconnecting utility service at the residence, which he called a “party house.”

Several LADWP spokespeople told CNN this is the first time a utility has been powered off since the mayor announced his order.

“If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives,” Garcetti said.

Los Angeles police officers were called out to the property on Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 to deal with large gatherings. The property owner was given an initial warning and a final notice that the situation may be handed over to the mayor’s office and that any future violations would be subject to penalty.

LADWP spokesperson Joe Ramallo told CNN he wasn’t sure how long the utility shutoff would last. He added that the utility crew sent out to shut off the service didn’t see anyone home at the residence and no one contested the shutdown.

Reports indicate the home belongs to TikTok star Bryce Hall, who has 12.8 million followers on the video sharing app.

