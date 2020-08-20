https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/leaked-audio-goodyear-boss-tells-employees-can-wear-blm-slogans-not-maga-lives-matter-blue-lives-matter-white-lives-matter/

Leaked audio from a Goodyear factory meeting reveals even more about the company’s “zero tolerance policy” towards supporting President Donald Trump or police officers, while expressly stating that Black Lives Matter slogans are allowed.

On Tuesday, a photo from Goodyear’s diversity training seminar in Kansas leaked, revealing that they have a “zero tolerance” policy for “Make America Great Again,” “All Lives Matter,” and “Blue Lives Matter” slogans being worn by their employees. Yet, they allow them to wear support for “Black Lives Matter” and LGBTQ causes.

CONTROVERSIAL GOODYEAR AUDIO: New audio reveals why Topeka Goodyear said All Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter and MAGA attire are unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/5MNo2EAH3w — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) August 20, 2020

Though they clearly have an anti-cop bias, they market a whole line of “Eagle Enforcer” tires towards police.

Coal Run Mayor Andrew H. Scott told the Gateway Pundit that his officers are outraged over the company’s anti-cop bias and that he will be switching to another company.

“Given that Goodyear actively markets their tires to federal, state, and local police departments across the nation, I find their newfound distaste for law enforcement to be insulting at best. Goodyear should certainly not continue to count on any sizable revenue from their very profitable police and military divisions in the future,” Scott told The Gateway Pundit.

President Donald Trump also called for people to boycott Goodyear.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!),” the president tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Another government official who wishes to remain anonymous commented on the situation to TGP, saying “let Antifa keep them in business with the tires they buy for their bicycles. Most mayors I’ve talked to are done with Goodyear. They will take a BIG hit on this one.”

In a tweet, Goodyear claimed that they are not anti-police, but that they only allow political expression that promotes “inclusion.” This means they are standing behind their ban on expressions of support for police or President Donald Trump and continuing to allow Black Lives Matter, despite their claims.

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

According to a report from WIBW, the person who took the photo of the slide said that it was presented at a Topeka plant by an area manager and says it came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.

“If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory,” the employee told the station under the agreement of anonymity due to fears they could lose their job. “If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.”

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Goodyear CEO Richard J. Kramer with questions about their statement and will update this article if a response is provided.

