We just cringed reading this excerpt from Brian Stelter’s book.

Yeah, the guy has gotta sell copies of his book but this is just … so embarrassing and emasculating. He could have at least tried to make himself look less whooped, you know?

This is from Stelter’s book excerpt. Why would he print this? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2umVbsch1P — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) August 20, 2020

Brian. Dude. This did not work out the way you thought it would.

Did Stelter actually think he’d get pity out of this? — PopeYeetimus (@PYeetimus) August 20, 2020

Maybe?

Lmaooooo I would never have guessed Hannity goes that hard in the paint. Legendary — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 20, 2020

I guess he’s bragging about Sean Hannity knowing who he is ? — Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) August 20, 2020

He finally feels seen!

From this day forward, he shall no longer be considered as Tater. He shall forever be known as Humpty! — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) August 20, 2020

He really doesn’t GAF.

Pity party. Table for one. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) August 20, 2020

Heh.

Y u make fun of me waa 😭 — 👑Your Highness 👑 (@valeriegoldburt) August 20, 2020

Someone get him a tissue, would ya’?

Lol this makes Hannity look like a MF badass — Stephanie ac (@stephanie_co23) August 20, 2020

I’m glad he did. Had a nice laugh. — Tadhg 🇺🇸 (@TadhgTavor) August 20, 2020

His comeback would have been similar to this pic.twitter.com/NskYfOeN44 — BabylonBeeisreal🙃 (@justherenews99) August 20, 2020

Hannity was all of us in that moment… Moving away from Brian Stelter and toward the bar. — Gary (@LentzGary) August 20, 2020

Alpha vs Beta…. this is the typical circle of life in the world. — Nobody (@TheRealDainjaRu) August 20, 2020

Can’t read this without hearing Stelter’s damn voice reading it. — AJ Finely (@AJ_Finely) August 20, 2020

Humpty Stelter has a nice ring 😂 — Kassie 🕊 (@KassandraKitson) August 20, 2020

That must be what the youths call “self-own” — peerietrooker (@peerietrooker1) August 20, 2020

Something like that.

