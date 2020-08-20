https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/20/like-the-right-to-die-megyn-kelly-goes-off-on-caroline-kennedy-for-claiming-biden-like-her-uncle-teddy-is-committed-to-womens-rights/

Imagine how absolutely out-of-touch and vapid someone would have to be to think Ted Kennedy was committed to women’s rights. Yes, the same Ted Kennedy who left Mary Jo Kopechne to die … Caroline Kennedy calls him, ‘Uncle Teddy.’

Yeah, we cringed too.

Caroline Kennedy: “I’ve admired Joe Biden since I was a Senate intern in 1974. He shared my uncle Teddy’s commitment to civil rights, women’s rights, and working families.” #DemConvention https://t.co/f4hSCWZoSM pic.twitter.com/g9B6a6B033 — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2020

Megyn Kelly had a thing or two to say to Caroline about her Uncle Teddy:

His commitment to women’s rights?? Like the right to die in murky waters alone and scared at age 28 bc “uncle Teddy” fled the scene of the accident he caused and then never sent help? #maryjokopechne https://t.co/Dfns2HiBWx — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 20, 2020

Caroline does understand what her ‘Uncle Teddy’ did … right?!

Sorry, we know we keep saying, ‘Uncle Teddy,’ but it’s sort of like a train wreck and we just can’t look away.

The left have a weird way of celebrating white men who take advantage of vulnerable women. — Ann (@annlanncan) August 20, 2020

Does that include driving woman off bridges and leaving them to drown or suffocate ? — The Talk Show American – Text to Trump 88022 – (@TalkShowAmerica) August 20, 2020

That Chappaquiddick thing always amazed me — how the hell did he have a career after waiting until the next day to report it 😳😳😳👀 — Bsquared2020 (@Bsquared2020) August 20, 2020

Because he was a Kennedy.

And a Democrat.

People forget history or never learned it 🤦‍♀️ — J€🌺 (@jol_ive) August 20, 2020

Correct me if I’m wrong, but when they found Uncle Teddys friend, she had suffocated in an air bubble in the car and they estimated that if help had been called immediately, divers could have rescued her. — Kev Metcalfe (@kev_metcalfe) August 20, 2020

Ted Kennedy? The man who has actually been *proven* to have sought out Soviet Russian interference in US elections? — American Elephant™ (@TheElephantsKid) August 20, 2020

Oh yeah, that too.

Great comparison there, Caroline. Heh.

Spot. Freakin’. On.

