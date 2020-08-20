https://www.theblaze.com/news/liz-warren-blm-twitter-backlash

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) attempted to subtly show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, but many liberals on social media were unimpressed.

Warren snuck in foam letters spelling out “BLM” in the background of her video speech, which aired during the conference on the third night ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) receiving the party’s vice presidential nomination.

The progressive senator touted plans in Joe Biden’s political platform during her speech and criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warren’s team confirmed that the message was intentional in a tweet from her official social media account.

While some on the left cheered the insertion of the message of support, others rolled their eyes and criticized it as an empty gesture.

“This was insulting,” responded one socialist Twitter user.

“So excited that the allegedly left-leaning party has to hide even moderate positions like #BLM in an I-Spy puzzle during their actual f*****g convention when they are supposed to be talking about actual goals. Yay for meaningless gestures!” said another Twitter user who self-identified as a BLM supporter.

“Until Warren is on the front lines getting brutalized by riot pigs, this is just an infantilizing stunt, trying to coopt the energy of an organic movement,” was another response.

“Warren is a sitting senator with real power and you just decided to spend your time decorating a preschool set instead?” replied a socialist feminist.

“[Y]’all going crazy for BLM block letters in the background is exactly why the dems are happy to take your votes and not give you policy,” said a socialist organizer.

He added, “y’all love a good performance.”

Warren faced similar criticism and mockery earlier in the convention when she was included in the DNC Native American Caucus meeting, despite the well-documented scandal over her spurious claims of Native American heritage.

Here’s Warren’s DNC speech:

[embedded content]

Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Full Speech At The 2020 DNC | NBC News



www.youtube.com



