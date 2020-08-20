https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/mashable

Dang! Steven Crowder may have missed his calling as a defense lawyer. On Wednesday’s “Good Morning Mug Club,” Crowder called up Mashable’s chief editor and head of content, Jessica Coen, for clarification as to why Mashable ran a hit piece about him, but never reached out for comment. If you are curious as to why journalism is in a state of disrepair, look no further than Mashable. Enjoy.

[embedded content]

Steven Crowder confronts Mashable’s editor-in-chief regarding the recent inaccuracies they published about his remonetization. Join #MugClub to watch this sh…



