Photo credit: Doug Mills

President Trump on Thursday is speaking at an event in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania as part of his four-state campaign tour this week.

In a jab to Biden, Trump chose to speak near Biden’s hometown on the same day Biden will be accepting the Democrat nomination.

There was a massive turnout of Trump supporters lining both side of the street to Trump’s event near Biden’s hometown.

WATCH:

Massive turnout of Trump supporters lining both sides of the street all the way up to Trump’s event today right outside Biden‘s hometown of Scranton PA: (This isn’t even the whole line) pic.twitter.com/EMfoBIFNTv — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) August 20, 2020

President Trump talks to his supporters as he arrives at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania.

.@realDonaldTrump talks to supporters as he arrives at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, PA pic.twitter.com/cpVonvZwL9 — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) August 20, 2020

President Trump delivered remarks on a half century of Joe Biden failing America.

Trump slammed the Godless Democrats and assured his supporters in PA: “In 75 days, we are going to win this state. We are going to win four more years.”

WATCH:

“In 75 days we are going to win this state. We are going to win four more years.”—@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WgKzgurbeK — GOP (@GOP) August 20, 2020

