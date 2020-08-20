https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/massive-turnout-trump-supporters-lining-sides-street-trumps-event-near-bidens-hometown-scranton-pa-video/

Photo credit: Doug Mills

President Trump on Thursday is speaking at an event in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania as part of his four-state campaign tour this week.

In a jab to Biden, Trump chose to speak near Biden’s hometown on the same day Biden will be accepting the Democrat nomination.

There was a massive turnout of Trump supporters lining both side of the street to Trump’s event near Biden’s hometown.

WATCH:

President Trump talks to his supporters as he arrives at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania.

President Trump delivered remarks on a half century of Joe Biden failing America.

Trump slammed the Godless Democrats and assured his supporters in PA: “In 75 days, we are going to win this state. We are going to win four more years.”

WATCH:

