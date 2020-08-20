https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-and-michelle-obama-join-forces-to-get-women-registered-to-vote

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex who stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family to carve out a “progressive” role for herself in the United States, will be teaming with former First Lady Michelle Obama to register 300,000 eligible female voters for this coming election.

According to Forbes, Markle will be working with the former first lady’s organization When We All Vote. Though it claims to be “nonpartisan,” the various people it has enlisted to promote the “get out the vote” cause are all left-of-center, some of whom have been highly critical of President Trump.

“To commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment, When We All Vote teamed up to host a week of events with The United State of Women, a gender equity organization born out of the Obama administration’s White House Council on Women and Girls,” reported Forbes. “Markle, former Obama White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Glamour editor in chief Samantha Barry, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and DJ Diamond Kuts will participate in the event Thursday.”

“When We All Vote said it is committed to closing the race and age gap for voting and that Obama is joined in this effort by celebrity co-chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson,” the report continued. When We All Vote will also be promoting mail-in voting to allow for “fair and safe elections” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Markle has not said who she will be voting for, she told Marie Claire in August that she will be voting in this election.

“I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” Markle said. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.” As a senior member of the Royal Family, Markle was largely barred from speaking out about issues that mattered to her. Going forward, all that will change. “From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really — it’s something I look forward to being a part of,” Markle recently told The 19th. “And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late. So, yeah, it’s good to be home.” Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waded into politics last month when they called upon Britain to reckon with its colonial past during a video meeting with young people from across the British Commonwealth. “There is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,” Harry said with Meghan Markle at his side. “We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this,” added Markle. “It’s not just in the big moments, it’s in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and thrives.” “There is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head,” Harry concluded. “Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before.” RELATED: Meghan Markle On Returning To The U.S. Amid Racial Tensions: ‘It Was Just Devastating’ The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

