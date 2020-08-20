https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/melbourne-authorities-use-drones-catch-people-not-wearing-masks/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Authorities in Melbourne, Australia will use high-tech surveillance drones to catch people outside not wearing masks as well as to scan for vehicles that are in violation of curfew by being more than 5km from home.

“High powered drones will be used to find people not wearing masks and cars too far from home,” according to a 7News Melbourne news report.

The drones will also be used to ensure skate parks and playgrounds remain empty.

The surveillance devices can be flown up to a distance of 7km and produce images so clear they can “read a vehicle’s number plate from 500 meters away.”

Privacy advocates are concerned that there is no sunset clause on the use of such technology and the drones could continue to be used to spy on citizens after the pandemic ends.

7News Melbourne spoke to two residents who said they weren’t worried because they were behaving and had “nothing to hide.”

