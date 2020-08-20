https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/michigan-reportedly-reaches-600m-settlement-flint-water-crisis/

(NEW YORK POST) – Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged in the city’s lead water scandal.

The deal will resolve all legal actions against the state for its role in the lead-tainted water crisis that began in 2014 and thrust the city into the national spotlight.

The settlement will be formally announced later this week, an attorney involved in the negotiations told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

It would establish a $600 million fund, with Flint residents filing claims for compensation. The amount awarded would depend on how badly they were harmed.

