A Minnesota couple was charged with murder in connection to the death of their 8-year-old daughter, who was emaciated before her death.

Murder and manslaughter charges were filed against Brett Hallow, 30, and Sarah Hallow, 28, of Elk River, for their alleged role in the girl’s death, according to online court records.

A complaint from police stated that officials were sent to the home last week after being told that the girl, identified as Autumn Hallow, was partially submerged in a bathtub, as reported by Twincities.com.

“Based on the condition of (Autumn’s) body, law enforcement believed (she) had been deceased for some time,” according to the complaint. Officials said they saw Sarah Hallow giving the girl chest compressions when they arrived.

Another child detailed to officials that the girl was placed in a sleeping bag and was tied up with a belt. Authorities found that the child only weighed 45 pounds at the time of her death.

Officers also found other signs of child abuse in the home, according to People magazine, citing charging documents. An autopsy found that she died from being asphyxiated, saying she had head injuries as well.

Sarah Hallow, described as the girl’s stepmother in reports, denied the allegations, saying that the girl had been losing weight. However, officials said she didn’t take the child to a doctor.

Autumn’s biological mother, Kelsey Kruse, told police she has not seen the girl since January. Kruse also said the Hallows denied her requests to see the child, citing fears over the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, People reported, citing documents.

