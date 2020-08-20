https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/mom-6-booted-jetblue-flight-toddler-wouldnt-keep-mask/

(FOX NEWS) – A New York City mother on a JetBlue flight from Orlando, Fla., to Newark, N.J., was told she had to get off the airplane, along with her six children, because her 2-year-old daughter would not wear a face mask – and now she says her husband is considering legal action against the airline.

Chaya Bruck of Brooklyn told Fox News that she believes the airline’s current mask policy concerning small children is “not feasible,” and added that her recent experience was not only humiliating but “traumatizing” for her kids as well.

Bruck said flight attendants told her she had to get off the flight if her 2-year-old could not wear a mask, even as she tried to explain that she would try to get the toddler, Dina, to keep the mask on. Bruck, meanwhile, said she was under the impression that her daughter was exempt from wearing one.

“I’m not a confrontational person, I didn’t want any trouble, I just wanted to get home with my six kids after a family vacation and this put a damper on our experience,” said Bruck, who claimed that the airline’s crew members “were rude to me” during the Aug. 19 flight.

