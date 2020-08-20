https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/20/morning-greatness-obama-urges-people-to-vote-against-attention-seeking-trump-reality-show/

Good Thursday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

The president participates in the arrival of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq

President Trump participates in a restricted bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq

The president participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq

President Trump delivers remarks at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge, Pennsylvania

Obama wants you to go vote and Trump SUCKS

On Wednesday night’s DNC show, former President Obama who never left D.C. unlike every one of his able-bodied predecessors, beat down President Trump and all the people who think the president has done a great job (UNITY!) by explaining that Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. Obama, who is paid millions by corporate entertainment titan Netflix, said Trump treats the White House like a reality show to get the attention he “craves.”

Ironically, Obama delivered his speech in Philadelphia where the constitution was drafted and signed. I say ironically, because all we hear about is how the left wants to get rid of critical elements of the constitution. Electoral college, First Amendment, Second Amendment, Fourth Amendment, national sovereignty, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are all on the chopping block for the Democrats.

CNN describes Obama’s 15 minutes of hate as a “stunning rebuke.” Stunning? Who was surprised Obama dragged the president? Only the smartest people in the room. From Obama’s speech:

They understand that in this democracy, the Commander-in-Chief doesn’t use the men and women of our military, who are willing to risk everything to protect our nation, as political props to deploy against peaceful protesters on our own soil. They understand that political opponents aren’t “un-American” just because they disagree with you; that a free press isn’t the “enemy” but the way we hold officials accountable; that our ability to work together to solve big problems like a pandemic depends on a fidelity to facts and science and logic and not just making stuff up.

Read Obama’s speech here, if you must.

Prestige media asks Trump about QAnon at presser

Holy moly these corporate media folk are such clowns. President Trump held a presser on Wednesday and the first question out of the gate was about QAnon.

“The crux of the [QAnon] theory is this belief that you are secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Does that sound like something you are behind?” the reporter asked.

“Well I haven’t heard that,” Trump said. “Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?”

“If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to put myself out there,” he added. “And we are actually. We are saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone the rest of the world will follow.”

THE HORROR, THE HORROR.

I don’t know anything about QAnon but I have noticed the corporate media running all kinds of stories about the mysterious group. In case you don’t know anything about it, Breitbart described QAnon as:

an individual who, without corroboration, claims to be a high-ranking government official who has access to classified information about what truly is going on behind the scenes in the nation’s capital. This person, “Q,” purports to relay updates about secret machinations — both evil (Satanic pedophiles) and good (Trump’s administration) — through cryptic messages on anonymous message boards.

So what’s with the sudden interest in QAnon by the media elites? Most likely their intention is to distract from the bloody violence and crime coming from their Antifa and Black Lives Matter allies. Have you noticed the media stopped talking about the Antifa/BLM violence in Portland? The media wants people to think the violence was because Trump sent in the feds to protect the federal court house and now that they have pulled back everything is great. NOPE NOPE NOPE. There’s still attacks on police and civilians, they’ve just stopped covering it because it doesn’t suit the left’s political agenda.

Back to QAnon, I don’t see how QAnon believers are any different than the people who promulgated the RUSSIA collusion hoax and who have their hair on fire over “stolen” postal trucks and mail boxes.

Related:

Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups and accounts

Feds nab 1,400+ in Operation LeGend

Oh, you didn’t hear about this? I wonder why. On Wednesday, A.G. Bill Barr held a press conference highlighting the successes of the nine-city anti-violent-crime Operation LeGend. The operation is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was shot dead while sleeping in his bed on June 29 in Kansas City. (Pssst, Black Lives Matter! Well, not really.)

Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that federal agents helped make 1,485 arrests as part of the nine-city anti-violent-crime Operation Legend. Barr said 1,000 state fugitives were arrested during the operation and 200 people face federal charges, many of them for illegal guns. Operation Legend was expanded to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee on July 29, to St. Louis, Mo., and Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 6, and to Indianapolis on Aug. 14. The most federal charges are in Chicago, with 61 cases. In Albuquerque there are 32 federal cases, in Cleveland there are 32, in Detroit there are 22 and in St. Louis there are 15.

Below is a video of the press conference which is worth watching if only to hear the sniveling questions from media: “whhhaaaattttt about masss incarcerationzzzzz?”

[embedded content]

DNC Convention news:

POWERHOUSE! Powerhouse lineup of women speak ahead of Kamala Harris at DNC

Trump rips Obama’s DNC speech: ‘He spied on my campaign and got caught’

Dems Back Assault Weapons Ban at Convention

Former Ariz. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords touts Joe Biden as gun-reform candidate

Lobbyist. Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent endorses Biden

Just like you and me! Andy Cohen to host Democratic convention after-party featuring celebrity performances

More celebrities! Kerry Washington emcees third night of DNC, receives praise from fans: She ‘should host everything’

LOL. Former DHS official: Trump called Puerto Rico ‘dirty,’ asked to trade it for Greenland

Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump

Obama At DNC: ‘Donald Trump Hasn’t Grown Into The Job Because He Can’t’

DNC Repeatedly Uses Young Children In Making The Case To Elect Democrats

Hillary Clinton warns of Trump trying to ‘sneak or steal his way’ to a second term

LeBron James to campaign for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris White House ticket

Army investigating after uniformed soldiers appeared in DNC video

Elizabeth Warren pays subtle tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement at DNC

CNN’s Tapper: ‘Is It Possible That the Republican Party Is Now the Party of Deranged Bigots?’

Protests/riots/Black Lives Matter/violence:

Report: Facebook Group Supporting Cannon Hinnant Murder Suspect Goes Viral

Texas Gov. Abbott vows to ‘defund cities’ that defund their police: ‘We believe in law enforcement’

UConn students party during coronavirus pandemic, get kicked out of dorms

Steven Spielberg has written some Black characters into his ‘West Side Story’ remake

Coronavirus news:

NYC Reportedly Considering Laying Off Nearly 400 EMTs And Paramedics Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

FDA emergency authorization of blood plasma for Covid-19 on hold

Science shows coronavirus can survive on plastic, metal surfaces, but does it matter?

7-Day Average of Coronavirus Cases Drops Below 50K for First Time Since Early July

Other morsels:

Pelosi says postmaster general doesn’t plan to replace sorting machines, drop boxes

House Republicans claim USPS leadership doxxed, blame Democrats for ‘fabricated attacks’ and ‘conspiracy theories’

US Postal Service is using an outside PR firm to fight election fears as Trump fumes over upcoming hearings

Goodyear stock falls after Trump tweet calling for boycott

Trump Says Goodyear Tires Will Be Removed From Presidential Limousine, Doubles Down On Boycott

Princeton, Harvard, Other Universities Attempting To Shield Students From China’s National Security Law

NYT Deputy Editor Claims SEAL Who Says He Killed Bin Laden Is ‘Not Willing To Sacrifice’ For ‘Fellow Humans’

Twitter maintains ban on candidate Laura Loomer

U.S. will trigger ‘snapback’ mechanism to reimpose Iran sanctions

Ex-FBI lawyer Clinesmith pleads guilty to falsifying email in Russia probe in Durham’s first case

Settlement in Flint drinking water cases could top $500M

State Dept. ends three agreements with Hong Kong, over Chinese crackdown on freedoms

Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours ignite more than 300 fires in California

DOJ: Firm Discriminated Against Americans in Favor of Foreign Workers

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

