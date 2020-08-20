https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/navy-seal-who-killed-bin-laden-banned-delta-flights-after-refusing-wear?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Navy SEAL who takes credit for killing Osama bin Laden has been banned from flying on Delta Air Lines after earlier this week he posted a photograph of himself not wearing a mask and apparently mocking others who were wearing face coverings.

Robert O’Neill, who famously took credit for firing the shot that killed bin Laden during a raid in 2011, wrote that he was “not a p***y” in a now-deleted tweet showing himself mask-less among a plane full of mask-wearing passengers.

O’Neill subsequently wrote on Twitter that he “just got banned from [Delta] for posting a picture. Wow.”

Delta confirmed that O’Neill had been banned from the airline.

“Part of every customer’s commitment prior to traveling on Delta is the requirement to acknowledge our updated travel policies, which includes wearing a mask,” the company said. “Failure to comply with our mask-wearing mandate can result in losing the ability to fly Delta in the future.”

Though O’Neill has taken credit for killing Bin Laden, his account has been challenged by others in the Navy.

