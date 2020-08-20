https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/20/netflix-is-deeply-sorry-for-the-inappropriate-artwork-for-film-sexualizing-young-girls-but-did-you-know-the-movie-won-an-award-at-sundance/

As Twitchy told you earlier, Netflix has come under fire for pimping the upcoming premiere of a film about little girls twerking.

CUTIES — a coming-of-age tale from Maïmouna Doucouré (@My_moon_a) and Sundance winner from earlier this year — is coming Netflix on 9 September! pic.twitter.com/LfHkJl7A6b — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 18, 2020

Well, after taking the backlash into consideration, they’ve decided they’re “deeply sorry”:

We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

OK, then. Problem solved!

Love the passive aggressiveness of this. https://t.co/Kqt9uIkqWW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020

I mean it! Its borderline sarcastic. It’s great. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020

Netflix is deeply sorry if you were offended by borderline child pornography so to show their contrition, they’re going to address an ancillary issue. So shut up.

pic.twitter.com/qSrIkl1yqj — The annoying guy you see in replies (@annoyreplyguy) August 20, 2020

Context pic.twitter.com/Xin92UuP5j — The annoying guy you see in replies (@annoyreplyguy) August 20, 2020

Yeaaaaaaah that’s not gonna cut it. https://t.co/eO1UxvWbX6 — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) August 20, 2020

Not unless Netflix’s goal is to dig their grave even deeper.

So… those aren’t the child actors who are in that movie? They weren’t posed that way to promote it? https://t.co/Zcsqr2WrC1 — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 20, 2020

Is the caveat “French film which won an award at Sundance” supposed to make me think it’s… NOT pedophilia? https://t.co/Zcsqr2WrC1 — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 20, 2020

Uh, it’s not the artwork (which is breally really bad) as much as the show concept itself. Also, lol nice job throwing Sundance under the pedobus lol. https://t.co/QbMULHPTiU — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) August 20, 2020

You think people are just pissed off because of the artwork? Did jeffrey epstein direct this thing or what? — CLOWNBIG (@AzNrAvEcHiLd6i9) August 20, 2020

You find the “artwork” objectionable but not the content? Sickening. https://t.co/OXQwHuyMDN — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 20, 2020

the issue is with scantily-clad pre-teens twerking and sexualizing children https://t.co/F9fgxaSRSn — kaitlin, queen of the f*cking bitches (@thefactualprep) August 20, 2020

“Oopsie, thirty people working together accidentally made some child pornography.” https://t.co/ewYllndBvu — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) August 20, 2020

the entire film is inappropriate you melts — Ark 💜 (@FpsArktik) August 20, 2020

Maybe time to stop pretending you have any moral ground to stand on. Your tweets about the trendy “social causes” of the day don’t fool anyone. You use people’s base emotions of fear and anger to sell your shows. Now you’re trying to capitalize on perversion. Gross, dudes. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 20, 2020

