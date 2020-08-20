https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunter-biden-ad-beijing/2020/08/20/id/983059

President Donald Trump’s campaign has launched a new ad targeting the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The two-minute spot was released on YouTube on Wednesday.

Politico reported the ad is aimed to coincide with the Democratic National Convention. The ad suggests Hunter Biden used his father’s position for personal profit, Fox News noted.

The ad highlights a 2013 trip the Bidens took to Beijing. It includes a clip of Hunter Biden being asked in a TV interview about whether his negotiations to establish a joint investment fund with a Chinese bank came up on the flight he took with his father.

Hunter Biden has denied that anything improper took place on the Beijing trip, Politico noted. He told ABC News in 2019 that his dealings with China never came up on the flight and that he went “because my daughter was on the trip, too.”

The ad also includes a clip of Joe Biden saying: “We want to see China to rise.” And it also includes another clip where the former vice president says of the Chinese: “They’re not bad folks.”

The ad warns: “With Joe Biden, China is in charge.”

Fox News noted the ad is part of a seven-figure buy from the Trump campaign.

