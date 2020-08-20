https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/20/wow-this-is-embarrassing-dnc-caught-duplicating-several-livestreams-to-make-kamala-harris-look-more-popular-screenshot/

For a party that prides itself on ‘individuality,’ this is seriously NOT a great look. Apparently, the DNC couldn’t even find 30 people who were excited about Kamala Harris to share their livestream … so they duped not one, not two, but three different streams.

It’s sort of like a really funny and embarrassing game of ‘memory’ or ‘match.’

Take a look:

Not just one someone but THREE someones.

Mother of God.

Hey, as boring as the DNC has been, we all need to find ways to entertain ourselves.

This is just … perfect.

And it tells us everything we need to know about the ‘excitement’ around the Biden/Harris ticket.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Us either.

via GIPHY

***

Related:

‘Government, media … they are NOT your friends’: Must-read thread explains how America likely already has COVID herd immunity

They. Are. INSANE: ‘Highest-ranking woman elected official in NY’ demands Trump rescind his Susan B. Anthony pardon

Sharyl Attkisson has just 2 words for Jake Tapper circling the wagons around Michelle Obama who didn’t mention Kamala Harris during DNC

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...