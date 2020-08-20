https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/20/wow-this-is-embarrassing-dnc-caught-duplicating-several-livestreams-to-make-kamala-harris-look-more-popular-screenshot/

For a party that prides itself on ‘individuality,’ this is seriously NOT a great look. Apparently, the DNC couldn’t even find 30 people who were excited about Kamala Harris to share their livestream … so they duped not one, not two, but three different streams.

It’s sort of like a really funny and embarrassing game of ‘memory’ or ‘match.’

Take a look:

Apparently, the DNC couldn’t even find 30 people who were excited about Kamala Harris, so they had to duplicate someone’s livesteram pic.twitter.com/1cLhQRRkzg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 20, 2020

Not just one someone but THREE someones.

mother of God there are more https://t.co/ENpNsTpTFo pic.twitter.com/htLcgoJMG9 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020

Mother of God.

Hey, as boring as the DNC has been, we all need to find ways to entertain ourselves.

I bet they all get to vote twice. https://t.co/u1FVy23S1S — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 20, 2020

This is just … perfect.

And it tells us everything we need to know about the ‘excitement’ around the Biden/Harris ticket.

This is beyond embarrassing #DemConvention But it did make me laugh…can’t even fill a zoom screen, had to duplicate peeps? 😂🤣 — Mark Harris (@MarkVivLexCA) August 20, 2020

This is literally like that NPC meme coming to life. — Aaron T. Bly 🇺🇲 (@realAaronBly) August 20, 2020

Well, she failed to win any delegates before dropping out of her party’s primary. — črâîg of ¢rāigš ☧ (@CraigOfCraigs) August 20, 2020

This is how they vote, too. — The Human Being (@olsonwithanoh) August 20, 2020

Uncle Joe’s favorite board game! pic.twitter.com/qh54hgkY32 — 5 Rounds Rapid (@5iveroundsrapid) August 20, 2020

I can’t get past “mother of God there are more” 😂😂😂 — ಠ_ಠ (@No452631821) August 20, 2020

Us either.

