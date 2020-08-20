https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/nprs-yamiche-alcindor-reports-on-trumps-dark-and-ominous-speech-in-pennsylvania-had-a-very-different-opinion-of-obamas-scare-mongering-at-the-dem-convention/

NPR’s White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor is one of the many Resistance reporters covering the Trump White House, and today she noted that President Trump’s speech in Pennsylvania was “dark and ominous”:

So much triggering.

Oh, one more thing:

Yeah, you won’t be surprised to learn that the NPR journo did NOT consider “dark and ominous” Barack Obama’s speech to the Dem convention Wednesday night — which contained all kinds of attempts to cause a panic about the “end of democracy” and the death, destruction and disenfranchisement that would ensue from Trump’s re-election:

The “journalism” in the different opinions of Trump and Obama’s speeches is overwhelming, but hardly surprising.

The hack “journalism” continues.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...