NPR’s White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor is one of the many Resistance reporters covering the Trump White House, and today she noted that President Trump’s speech in Pennsylvania was “dark and ominous”:

Pres Trump delivering a dark, ominous speech in PA says: “They want to cancel you, totally cancel you. Take your job. Turn your family against you for speaking your mind, while they indoctrinate your children with twisted, twisted world views that nobody ever thought possible.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020

They hate Trump because he tells the truth. https://t.co/uNYKhiGMfu — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 21, 2020

He’s right. This is reality in 2020 and it is dark. https://t.co/gfJQ5aqNBZ — @realTravisHancock (@Travo001) August 21, 2020

Everything he said was accurate.. Are you that blind to see it happening before your eyes?? Ohhh and I bet you had no problem with Obama’s hate speech last night too! — Jersey⭐⭐⭐Patriot ⭐⭐⭐ (@JerseyPatriots) August 21, 2020

Curious if you thought Obama’s DNC speech was scary and dark? — Lisa Nie (@LisaNie007) August 20, 2020

Yeah, you won’t be surprised to learn that the NPR journo did NOT consider “dark and ominous” Barack Obama’s speech to the Dem convention Wednesday night — which contained all kinds of attempts to cause a panic about the “end of democracy” and the death, destruction and disenfranchisement that would ensue from Trump’s re-election:

.@BarackObama: “He has shown no interest in putting in the work…No interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t…The consequences…are severe.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020

.@BarackObama on the role of the press as he delivers a blistering speech at the DNC: “The free press isn’t the enemy, but the way we hold officials accountable.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020

.@BarackObama on Pres Trump & GOPers backing him: “They are hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote and to convince that your vote does not matter. That is how they win.” Much like Michelle Obama, Pres Obama is imploring people to be ready to have to fight to vote. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020

The “journalism” in the different opinions of Trump and Obama’s speeches is overwhelming, but hardly surprising.

Obama’s speech was MEGA DYSTOPIAN! — charles zabielski (@CZabielski) August 20, 2020

And unlike Obama’s speech from last night, it’s all true. — Black Tea (@TrueBlackTea) August 20, 2020

1. He just told the truth

2. Did you even listen to Obama’s speech? — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) August 20, 2020

The hack “journalism” continues.

