This is disgusting.

A New York City mother and her six children were kicked off of a JetBlue flight on Wednesday because her crying 2-year-old toddler refused to wear a face mask.

According to JetBlue’s website, “Small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement.”

The young mother seen in the video was clearly under a lot of stress because she was traveling alone with her 6 children on a flight from Orlando to NYC.

Anyone with common sense knows a toddler can be a handful and difficult to control especially in public settings.

The mother is seen pleading with the flight attendant to leave her crying toddler alone.

Many passengers came to the young mother’s defense, “Leave her alone” one passenger was heard saying.

“He said no, she has to cover her nose and her mouth, and I said I could try but then she was pulling it off,” Chaya Bruck, the young mother told NBC New York. “A few minutes later, they came to me and they told me that I have to gather my things and I have to get off the plane.”

Chaya Bruck refused to get off the flight so JetBlue forced everyone to deplane.

“They were horribly nasty, my kids were crying. Really traumatizing,” Bruck said. :I asked them, ‘Should I tie her hands and feet? What do you want me to do?’ They just wanted me off the plane.”

WATCH:

WATCH IT: Family thrown off @JetBlue flight for 2-year-old not wearing mask; when the mother stated she would force the toddler to wear a mask, there were still required to deplane pic.twitter.com/6s7AZqSHd7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2020

