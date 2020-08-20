https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/oans-chanel-rion-launches-new-national-white-house-correspondents-association-restore-balance-diversity-viewpoints-wh-news-coverage/

Chanel Rion

Chanel Rion, Chief White House Correspondent for One America News Network (OAN), announced Thursday the formal launch of the National White House Correspondents Association (NWHCA).

Rion’s new organization has begun accepting applications by invitation only, according to a press release.

NWHCA’s first phase mission aims to accomplish the following:

Bring more balance and diverse questions in the White House briefing room

Foster meaningful discussion and debate at the White House

Restore free and open press coverage in the briefing room and coverage of the White House

“The NWHCA seeks to restore balance and diversity of viewpoints in White House news coverage. The American public is served best when all voices are heard and the President’s message is unfiltered. According to Rion the WHCA has maneuvered almost all balance and diversity out of the White House correspondents’ pool and briefing room demonstrating daily that they consider America’s free press the exclusive property of the “progressive” reformers of Washington. This is not representative of free and balanced press.”

#BREAKING: Newly Organized National White House Correspondents Association Launches, Offers Counterpoint to 117-Year-Old @WHCA. “Rion’s NWHCA is seeking shared control of WH briefing room and all other delegated press functions with the 117-year-old WHCA”https://t.co/HSheYhGJaa pic.twitter.com/KSCxNSiBPt — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) August 20, 2020

Earlier this year, Chanel Rion was bullied by snakes in the liberal WH press pool because she was called on by President Trump.

Rion upset her fellow reporters in the briefing room by asking Trump about the pro-China bias in questions of him by other reporters about his use of the term “Chinese virus.”

Afterward, an unsigned printed note was left on her desk, which she shares with the New York Post, in the White House basement, that read, “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?”

The Gateway Pundit has also been bullied by the liberal press pool because they believe they own the space.

