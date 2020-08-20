https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/omg-dnc-faked-convention-crowd-used-double-images-kamala-supporters-crowd-shot/

Holy Smokes!

Kamala Harris delivered her DNC virtual convention speech on Wednesday night from somewhere.

After she was done there was dead silence and then some women only appeared on a screen and she waved at them.

It did not look like they could see her because they did not react.

But then somebody noticed the crowd was faked!

But the DNC faked the crowd of supporters.

They used double images of the same people to make their crowd shot!

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

Via Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis—

Kamala’s applause live-stream was actually meant to be an accurate representation of 30 Democratic voters in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/WfGecOScx0 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 20, 2020

Here’s the video…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]