Holy Smokes!

Kamala Harris delivered her DNC virtual convention speech on Wednesday night from somewhere.

After she was done there was dead silence and then some women only appeared on a screen and she waved at them.
It did not look like they could see her because they did not react.

But then somebody noticed the crowd was faked!

But the DNC faked the crowd of supporters.
They used double images of the same people to make their crowd shot!

Via Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis

Here’s the video…

[embedded content]
