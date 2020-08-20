https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-deserves-the-nobel-peace-prize-for-historic-israel-uae-deal

The United Arab Emirates has normalized relations with the State of Israel. This is a monumental step towards peace in the region, yet the global media establishment has failed to acknowledge Trump’s much-needed foreign policy win.

So, was this deal indeed historic? If so, why won’t the media acknowledge it?

The key thing that has been left unsaid is that Trump created a clear path to peace for the entire Middle East, without a single life being lost in the process. This has never been done before, and is a praise-worthy achievement.

The two previous examples of Nobel-worthy deals concerning Israeli peace accords followed periods of immeasurable loss of life and suffering. The conclusion to the Yom Kippur war, for which the peace prize was awarded in 1978 to Menachem Begin and Anwar El-Sadat, normalized relations between Egypt and Israel.

In the anteceding Yom Kippur War, tens of thousands of Egyptian and Israeli soldiers died.

The conclusion to the First Intifada, which helped bring about normalization between Jordan and Israel, and for which Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres, and Yitzhak Rabin were awarded the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize, was the conclusion of a terrible and bloody affair.

In the First Intifada, Israeli civilians were terrorized; pizza shops and buses were suicide-bombed, and the psychological repercussions reverberate to this day in Israeli society.

And yet Donald Trump, a reality television star, was able to understand two fundamental facts that no preceding president did. Firstly, Israel would never surrender its security. Secondly, the Arab world would never surrender its dignity.

There is a third factor at play here as well: The great and terrible “gift” that the Obama administration left on the Middle East’s doorstep; a resurgent, soon to be nuclear-armed Iran.

Fundamentally, the Gulf States, Saudi Arabia, and all of the other major players west of Tehran were looking for a reason-any reason-to make nice with Israel and consolidate with Israel’s military technology and resource management abilities. Time was of the essence. Oil wouldn’t be around forever, and Iran was already funding anti-Saudi proxy groups in Yemen.

As long ago as 2015, Saudi Arabian officials said that they “would let Israeli jets user their air space to attack Iran.”

The dominoes were set up, and had been since the mid-2010’s. But the Obama administration wanted to punish Israel for its success, without realizing that Israelis lived under rocket attack and would never accept another deal that put its citizens under fire. It was almost as though the Obama administration thought that violence had to act as a precursor to a negotiation, or as though Israel would have to accept violence against its civilian population.

The Obama administration ultimately didn’t want to acknowledge that Israel’s Arab neighbors simply needed a “get out of jail free” card in order to save face. Trump decided to create that piece of the puzzle.

By tabling a proposed annexation, Trump was able to gain peace for Israel without any land surrender, without any prisoner releases, without any bloodshed. He did all of this simply by trading away an idea—Israel gave up absolutely nothing tangible. Frankly, neither did the UAE. This is the most beautiful aspect of the deal, and is what Israelis will be forever grateful for, even if the international community doesn’t care.

As the penny drops, and Israel’s neighbors realize they have nothing to gain through unwarranted animosity to the only democracy in the region, they too will normalize relations with Israel openly.

Mark my words: This is the most substantial peace deal in the history of the Middle East. It only took NBC’s former top-performer to remedy a century of conflict brought about by Sykes-Picot. What were all of the other American administrations even doing, other than taking tea with terrorist leaders in the name of “diplomacy”?

I predict that this deal will cascade into a “domino effect” of peace throughout the region. Now that Israel has normalized ties with the UAE, other Gulf States and Saudi Arabia will follow.

It is only a matter of time.

The benefits are already starting to pile up. Thanks to this deal, Israeli agricultural technology companies will work with the UAE to grow fruit in the desert. This is only the first of many resource-based partnerships Israel will have to make in order to stabilize a water-poor, conflict-ridden region.

If “water-wars” become prevalent in the future due to climate change, and tensions build between nations such as India and China, Israel will look to strengthen its former enemies in order to stabilize the region.

You’d think that an environmentally-minded Obama would have anticipated this, but apparently not. Israel relies on cutting-edge water desalination technology more than any other nation in the world by a country mile. No doubt, that will interest her neighbours as well.

So, now the issue turns to why nobody is celebrating this accomplishment.

One needs not look any further than to Luxembourg’s FM, Jean Asselborn, who said of the Emiratis “[…] you can’t just let your brothers down in order to pursue economic interests […].”

Yet Asselborn also said, on the subject of territorial annexation “I am not an expert in theology, but I think that in all cultures and religions, there is a well-established norm against theft.” Well, Jean, no land was “stolen” thanks to this deal. So, why aren’t you jumping for joy?

If Trump wanted so-called “progressive” Europeans to like him, it would appear that he made a strategic error by preventing violence against Jews. Apparently, old habits are tough to break – even for certain “open-minded” Luxembourgish.

The media establishment isn’t only famously anti-Israel; it is fueled by sheer scorn of President Trump. It is obvious, using historic comparables, that this administration has accomplished—through sheer negotiation aptitude—more than any other administration ever has for the region.

But if the mainstream media won’t say it, I will.

This unprecedented peace accord is worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize.

