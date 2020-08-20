https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/one-of-these-is-not-like-the-others-can-you-spot-anything-lol-worthy-about-whos-participating-in-the-dem-governors-assns-convention-panel/

Today marks the final day of the Democratic National Convention, and the adage “always leave ’em laughing applies. Here’s the Democratic Governors Association’s unintentional contribution:

Wow, the DGA is really running with that “rightful governor of Georgia” thing, aren’t they?

Will Abrams be introduced as the “rightful governor of Georgia”?

What’s next?

We wouldn’t doubt it.

