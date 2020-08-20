https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/one-of-these-is-not-like-the-others-can-you-spot-anything-lol-worthy-about-whos-participating-in-the-dem-governors-assns-convention-panel/
Today marks the final day of the Democratic National Convention, and the adage “always leave ’em laughing applies. Here’s the Democratic Governors Association’s unintentional contribution:
Hello!!!!! #DemConvention Day 4!!!
Today @Tim_Walz, @AndyBeshearKY, @Tony4WI, @GretchenWhitmer, AND @StaceyAbrams will be speaking on our panel: #DemGovsGetItDone: Progress in Red & Purple States!
— Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) August 20, 2020
Wow, the DGA is really running with that “rightful governor of Georgia” thing, aren’t they?
Governor… Stacey Abrams? https://t.co/CsMSwZ7gdO
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 20, 2020
One of these is not like the others
— Patrick Weiland (@PatrickWeiland) August 20, 2020
Will Abrams be introduced as the “rightful governor of Georgia”?
This is her consolation prize for not winning the VP nom.
— jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) August 20, 2020
Huh I wonder which one isn’t a governor of Georgia
— CaptainCavalier🥨🥞 (@Cavalier1246) August 20, 2020
Really looking forward to hearing the Governor of Georgia’s take on the #DemConvention! #gapol https://t.co/aVI2y721Yt
— Amelia Chasse (@AmeliaChasse) August 20, 2020
Is Ms. Abrams emceeing or…..?
— Ryan Purvis (@RyanPurvisEsq) August 20, 2020
They put Stacey Abrams on this panel. Actually laughing out loud. #gapol #gasen https://t.co/gaVsTBJpV2
— Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) August 20, 2020
What’s next?
Tomorrow @staceyabrams will also be joining a panel with fellow Vice Presidents Tim Kaine, John Edwards and Joe Lieberman. https://t.co/90zS0L1Bag
— Stephen Lawson (@StephenLawson_) August 20, 2020
We wouldn’t doubt it.