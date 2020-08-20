https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/outrageous-sdny-ignores-gov-cuomo-killing-thousands-clinton-foundation-crimes-actblue-bundling-blm-donations-indicts-triple-amputee-war-vet-brian-kolfage/

Iraqi War Veteran. Husband. Father. Fighter. Former Airman and Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage has dedicated his life to helping America preserve its cherished, yet fragile freedoms. In 2004, Brian was critically injured while on his second deployment to Iraq when his base came under surprise attack. Though he holds the distinctive title of being the most severely injured Airman in United States history, Brian ultimately recovered to become a living example of motivation, strength, and courage.

Brian is a family man and his beautiful wife has stood by his side all along as he stood up for America:

In 2018 Kolfage created a non-profit to build the wall:

We Build the Wall (WBTW), founded by 2018 by Brian, is a 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to building private sections of the wall along the U.S. – Mexico border. WBTW understands the incredible barriers President Trump is experiencing as he constructs his promised border wall. As a result, WBTW aims to harness the people to raise private funds and build 100 miles of border wall. WBTW is “power to the people” in its purest form.

Today Kolfage was indicted along with former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and their Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss, a Democrat.

The charges read like an Andrew Weissmann hit piece. The former Mueller gang leader left the DOJ and now lives in New York. In the indictment the DOJ consistently accuses Kolfage and Bannon of using funds to pay for expenses unrelated to building the border wall.

The SDNY claims that Kolfage and Bannon said 100% of donations would go to the wall and are indicting these wall builders of spending a couple hundred thousand on salary and expenses in building the wall.

The SDNY however has overlooked the following:

The Clinton Foundation

In December 2018, the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations held a hearing on Capitol Hill on the Clinton Foundation.

Mark Meadows (R-NC), the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, led the hearing. Two Clinton Foundation whistleblowers spoke at the hearing. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch also testified.

Witness John Moynihan and witness Lawrence Doyle accused the Clinton Foundation of using funding in the Clinton Health Initiative for trips and expenditures for personal use.

The witnesses told the committee they had to send their evidence to the Huber investigation THREE TIMES because the investigators kept losing it. The Huber investigative team only became interested in the evidence when they heard the two men were going before Congress.

Doyle and Moynihan are still pursuing justice and have now set up a Twitter account. Below are as series of tweets they recently released on the Clinton Foundation.



The Clinton Foundation claimed a non-profit status while taking in millions from donors around the world and providing almost nothing to true causes to help mankind while increasing the Clinton’s net worth. The SDNY refuses to look into the Clinton Foundation.

Democrat Bundler ActBlue’s Bundling of Black Lives Matter Donations

The Gateway Pundit reported on May 30th the recent riots in Democrat-led cities around the country were coordinated and related to three main groups: 1) US based Islamist Organizations, 2) Domestic terrorists, and 3) Others related to the Democrat Party.



There clearly was no reason for the mass riots taking place around the country after the death of the individual at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Everyone who saw the police brutality was appalled and outraged at the sight of the policeman kneeling on the victims neck for an incredibly long period of time. The man died. But nothing warrants the wholesale destruction of property, the murder and and riots around the US since that event.

We also were the first to report that BLM was raising money using ActBlue as a resource.

The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:

Thousand Currents is apparently a non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg serves on its Board as reported by Wikipedia (note the link to Thousand Currents no longer works).

What’s the big deal? Susan Rosenberg was a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, which included Obama friend Bill Ayers. In January of 2001, the New York Times reported that many politicians, including Democrat Chuck Schumer, were critical of a pardon President Clinton gave to her on his last day in office:

An unusual combination of New York political and law enforcement leaders have condemned former President Bill Clinton’s pardon of Susan L. Rosenberg, a one-time member of the Weather Underground terrorist group who was charged in the notorious 1981 Brink’s robbery in Rockland County that left a guard and two police officers dead. Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, a Republican, and United States Senator Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat, were among those who criticized the pardon, as did Bernard B. Kerik, New York City’s police commissioner, and David Trois, a Rockland County police union official.

So contributions to BLM are funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to an organization ran by a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group. But the SDNY refuses to look into ActBlue and BLM.



New York Governor Killer Cuomo

Back in May we reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer shared that these New York politicians are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

Apelbaum first pointed out the ludicrous directive from New York’s Department of Health, including:

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs.

and:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

As we reported in May, the reason for the Cuomo’s insane directives is related to money:

In 2018, as Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a challenge to his reelection bid in the New York State Democratic primary, he got a last minute $1m cash infusion from the General New York Hospital Association (GNYHA)—a powerful NY healthcare industry group. On April 2, 2020, he repaid the favor when he quietly signed legislation shielding hospital and nursing home executives from any lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The clauses, inserted into the annual budget bill by Cuomo, gave blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

The GNYHA gave to the Democrats an unheard of $3 million in the 2018 election cycle. Of this, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors. Governor Cuomo returned the favor with his directive forcing COVID-19 patients back into elderly homes. This directive provided a massive increase in revenues to organizations associated with the GNYHA who were paid handsomely for COVID patients. It was a bonanza for these entities.

The impact of this decision on elderly New Yorkers in nursing homes is the elderly in these nursing homes spread the disease and died. They died at the worst rate in the country and the world.

The Gateway Pundit reported numerous times that the mortality rates for the China coronavirus are not much worse than a bad flu season across the US with the exception of New York and New Jersey. The death rates in these areas are way above the rest of the country and the world for that matter. It is clear that Governor Cuomo’s policies in New York led to the unnecessary massive number of deaths in the state.

We next reported that Cuomo’s insane and deadly policies not only targeted nursing homes, they also targeted adult care facilities and group homes for people with disabilities.

The SDNY refuses to look into this as well.

