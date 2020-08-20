https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Pakistan-Israel-UAE-Palestine/2020/08/20/id/983157

Until there is a Palestinian state acceptable to the Palestinian people, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country will not recognize the state of Israel, News Fusion reports.

During a Tuesday interview with local broadcaster Dunya News, Khan said Islamabad would not follow suit in recognizing Israel as a state. He was referencing the United Arab Emirates, which struck a deal last week to normalize ties with Israel with help from the U.S.

“Whatever any country does, our position is very clear. And our position was made clear by [Pakistan’s founder] Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah … in 1948: that we cannot ever accept Israel as long as Palestinians are not given their rights and there is no just settlement,” Khan said.

On Aug. 13, the UAE became the first Gulf Arab country and the third in the Middle East to agree to having normalized relations with Israel. Egypt and Jordan also have agreements in place with Israel.

The UAE and Israel have discussed commerce and technology for years under the radar, according to the outlet.

Khan said if Pakistan accepted Israel and ignored the oppression of the Palestinians, “we will have to give up Kashmir as well then,” noting that is not something Pakistan could do.

“When you talk of Israel and Palestine, we need to think, will we be able to answer [God] if we abandon those people who have faced every kind of injustice and whose rights were taken away? My own conscience will never allow me to do this, I can never accept it,” Khan said.

The Palestinian embassy in Islamabad lauded Khan for his stance, according to Pakistani media outlet Dawn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

