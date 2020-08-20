https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/parents-17-year-old-murder-victim-say-went-high-school-people-involved-slaying/

New information is coming out on the brutal murder of 17-year-old Veronica Lee Baker in North Carolina, another shocking crime that is being ignored by the national media because the victim was white and the people involved in her killing are black.

According to the parents, Baker was carrying a $600 Gucci purse at the time of her murder and believe that it may have been a robbery gone wrong. The teenager reportedly knew the people involved because they went to Garner High School together. Her parents think that she may have let her killer into her car because she knew them from school.

Baker had fought back and attempted to defend herself with mace, but it was not enough.

WRAL reports that police said Devin Cordell Jones, 17, was accused of killing Baker Saturday night at a Bojangles on Jones Sausage Road in Raleigh. Three others — Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18 — were charged with felony accessory for helping Jones after Baker’s death.

TRENDING: CAUGHT: DNC Faked Kamala Supporters! – Used Double Images of Kamala Fans in Crowd Shot

According to the warrants, Deans drove Jones away from the scene after he shot Baker and Collins and Rogers fled the state with him to avoid arrest.

Deans, Collins and Rogers appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Jones did not appear in court because he is a minor.

Deans was also charged in an unrelated case involving the shooter, they are accused of financial card fraud, financial card theft and conspiracy to commit the fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

