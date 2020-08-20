https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2020/08/19/paypal-freezes-cdmedia-funds-for-21-days-75-days-before-presidential-election/

PayPal has frozen funds of CDMedia for 21 days only 75 days prior to the 2020 general election in the United States. This action could severely impacts our operations.

We are told any future receipts will also be held for 21 days.

Big-Tech has ramped up censorship across the board to prevent conservative views from being spread prior to the poll in November.

CDMedia has been instrumental in bringing to light Biden Family/DNC/Deep State corruption in Ukraine and elsewhere.

You can read our investigative work on Biden in Ukraine here.

