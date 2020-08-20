https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-democrats-republicans-governing/2020/08/20/id/983165

Most registered voters rated the Democratic Party as being better at governing than the Republican Party, according to a recent poll from Morning Consult.

Morning Consult surveyed over 3,700 registered voters in early August, finding that:

48% think Democrats are more capable of governing.

44% said Democrats are better at dealing with the country’s major issues.

42% said Republicans are more capable.

38% said that the GOP is better at handling major issues.

Morning Consult notes that “The gaps in the figures from the [August poll] are in line with a similar poll conducted just before the Democratic and Republican national conventions in 2016, which kicked off the contest between Hillary Clinton and Trump.

“That relatively even standing contrasts with how voters are grading the parties on the specifics: Morning Consult/Politico polling shows both Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill have a double-digit advantage over Trump and congressional Republicans on addressing the spread of coronavirus, and Democrats at the presidential and congressional level have closed the gap on the economy, an issue where Republicans typically have an edge.”

However, “While Democrats’ advantage on COVID-19 doesn’t appear to be buoying broader perceptions of the party’s competence, public sentiment is more favorable when comparing the party with the GOP on questions of empathy and representation for the country’s voters.”

Morning Consult surveyed 3,735 registered voters from August 5-14, with a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.

