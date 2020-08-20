https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/20/pompeo-trolls-pelosi-simpsons-character-meme-dnc-speech/

No, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn’t use his official State Department Twitter account, he used his personal account to troll the Speaker of the House during her speech at the Democrat National Convention. He posted a gif of a well-known animated television character – Lisa Simpson – in response to Pelosi’s overwrought speech.

Here it is, a perfect troll. Pelosi was busy blasting President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as responsible for every injustice and tragedy known to man (or woman). She blames them for “standing in the way” of Democratic policy reform. Remember when San Fran Gran dramatically tore up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address for the television cameras? Back at ya, Nancy.

This gif is especially timely now because Speaker Pelosi has walked away from negotiations for the coronavirus relief package and insists to Republican leadership that it is her way or the highway. So, while she blames everyone else for the brakes put on the House’s far-left legislative agenda by the president and the Senate leader, she isn’t capable of working with the other side of the aisle. Remember when we were told what a shrewd and able negotiator she is? Good times. Now she just walks away and tells Mark Meadows and Steve Mnuchen to call her when they are ready to agree to her money grab.

While I have not seen a response from the woman who is the voice of Lisa Simpson, actress Yeardley Smith, The Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley chimed in. The progressives in Hollywood hate it when their own work is used against them.

Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley retweeted a response to Pompeo’s gif from another user with the caption “Denigrating Simpsons fans didn’t work well for the incumbents back in 1992, you smarmy little bastard,” a reference to then-President George H.W. Bush saying America’s families should be “a little bit more like the Waltons and a little bit less like the Simpsons.” Bush, who was lauding a Depression-era family depicted in a 1970’s TV show, went on to lose his reelection bid, ceding the White House to Democrat Bill Clinton.

This is the second time Pompeo has posted that gif to mock Pelosi. He first used it after the State of the Union speech. That time Yeardley Smith clapped back at him.

“I might just add f*ck you @mikepompeo for co-opting my character to troll @SpeakerPelosi. Be a leader and fight [your] own fight! Oh, wait I forgot, you’re a follower,” she tweeted at Pompeo in February.

That response is pretty weak sauce, right? She dropped an F-bomb but it is really a feckless tweet. Maybe the second time will be the charm for her if she chooses to respond to Pompeo. Either way, it’s an amusing distraction from Pelosi’s very nondescript speech. I mean, Pelosi blaming Trump and McConnell for everything is just another day ending in ‘y’. In case you are interested, or don’t remember the origin of the gif, it is a reference to a scene in an episode from Season 3.

The gif is a scene from a Season 3 episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington,” a play on the 1939 Jimmy Stewart film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” about a new senator fighting corruption. In the episode, Lisa travels to the nation’s capital for a contest, then becomes disillusioned when she discovers a congressman’s illicit activities. The meme shows her crying and ripping up a copy of her essay, which she later rewrites to expose the congressman’s corruption.

At the time of the first use of the gif by Pompeo, the showrunner dramatically posted a tweet asking him not to use material from the show. He was so shaken up that he told Pompeo to not even watch the show. Poor guy, I hope he can make it through the second post.

“Mr. Secretary of State please do not ever ever ever use Simpsons material in your twitter or watch the show or refer to it in any way,” he said, adding he made the request as a fan.

As I mentioned above, Pelosi’s speech was not anything special. She was all about acknowledging Democrat women since this is the 100th anniversary of women being given the right to vote and she was busy checking off all the usual identity boxes. After starting off with recapping the women’s suffrage movement, she finally got around to singing the praises of the Obama-Biden years. She’s pretty good at re-writing history, but she is unable to praise Obama and Biden without slamming Trump and McConnell. Hoo boy.

Four years ago, when we came together, President Obama and Vice President Biden were in the White House. They made us proud—and their leadership made our country great. In that spirit, we come together again, not to decry the darkness, but to light a way forward for our country. That is the guiding purpose of House Democrats. We are fighting for the people. We have sent the GOP Senate landmark bills for: ● Lower health costs by lowering prescription drug prices ● Bigger paychecks by rebuilding America’s infrastructure ● Cleaner government by saving voting rights in the name of John Lewis—and saving lives by enacting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. We have sent the Senate bills to protect our dreamers, to advance LGBTQ equality, to prevent gun violence, to preserve our planet for future generations, and even more. All of this is possible for America. Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.

Sounds like McConnell is doing a terrific job to me. Plus, maybe she missed out on noticing that Trump has made inroads into lowering prescription drug prices, brought the highest employment numbers ever for every category of working Americans before the pandemic, has announced plans to sort out the status of DACA recipients, he was the first GOP presidential nominee to ever mention supporting LGBTQ rights at the Republican convention in 2016, and, as Pelosi says, “even more”.

What stands out about the Democrat convention is the fact that it is dark, depressing, and not inspirational. How do they plan to get out the vote if no one is inspired and motivated to get out and support the Democrat ticket? And, there is no mention of any policy ideas to fix all the alleged wrongs that have occurred under the Trump administration. Simply pointing a finger at the other party isn’t how elections are won.

Pelosi’s speech was lightly fact-checked by the Houston CBS affiliate this morning. As for her claim that “more than 5 million Americans are infected by the coronavirus”, it is false. There are more than 3 million infected but her number was quite exaggerated as she tried to blame the coronavirus on Trump, not China.

The Simpsons seem to be a popular reference by Team Trump this year. About a week ago, the character Marge Simpson was used by a legal adviser to the Trump campaign to take a dig at Kamala Harris.

