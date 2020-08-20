https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/20/portland-blm-thug-who-kicked-man-in-the-face-claims-he-was-fighting-a-racist-begs-for-cash/

The Portland Black Lives Matter rioter who was caught on-camera kicking a truck driver in the face in a vicious, unprovoked attack over the weekend, is still on the run, and is now reportedly using social media to excuse his thuggish behavior and beg for cash.

President Trump referenced the attack during his speech in Pennsylvania, Thursday. “Did you see the kid get whacked the other day — just whacked like he was a piece of garbage?!” the president exclaimed.

Marquise ‘Keese’ Love, 25, was identified by 4chan internet sleuths well before Portland Police Department announced his identity on Tuesday.

He’s still on the run. https://t.co/j9ZEST56sQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

The victim, Adam Haner, had reportedly tried to defend a transgender victim from being robbed before he was attacked by the angry BLM mob. Haner was knocked unconscious and transported to the hospital in serious condition. The attack left him with head wounds, three broken ribs and two black eyes. He told KATU that doctors were “concerned he could have long term vision damage.”

Portland driver Adam Haner believes he was attacked because he is white https://t.co/shrpjId2QC pic.twitter.com/qhIKIuvGnS — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2020

“I wasn’t trying to do anything but get a drink,” Adam Haner told KATU of the vicious attack that started outside a 7-Eleven.

“I wasn’t the enemy, I’ll tell you that. I was just the guy standing there, and I was white, evidently,” he said of his brutal attack.

According to Haner, he was out cold for two days.

“I remember vaguely being on the ground and trying to call her,” he said, referencing his girlfriend, who was also assaulted by the BLM mob. “Then I don’t remember anything. Two days later I wake up, and now I’m here.”

Love fled the scene after the assault, and has since been posting messages on Snapchat, the Daily Mail reported.

“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter put money on my books and come see me,’ the recently fires security guard posted on Snapchat, alongside a selfie.

The “fight,” as Love puts it, is indeed readily available on Twitter.

GRAPHIC: Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out. There are no police. Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/x646QheCV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

According to the Daily Mail, the Portland Police Bureau have left Love “a number of messages, urging him to hand himself in, but have so far received no response.”

Love has an extensive criminal record which includes seven arrests over the course of the last eight years, with charges that include domestic assault, theft, domestic harassment and gun violations.

President Trump commented on the assault during his remarks at a Mariotti Building Products factory in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.

“You can’t have what’s happening in Portland,” the president told the crowd. “Did you see the kid get whacked the other day — just whacked like he was a piece of garbage? … We don’t want that.”

Trump went on to paint a bleak picture of what the rest of America could look like if the left is allowed to regain the White House.

President @realDonaldTrump: If you want a vision of your life under Joe Biden, imagine the smoldering ruins of Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland and the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago coming to every city and town in America pic.twitter.com/Wcmfw2CQIN — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 20, 2020

The president’s entire speech is below:

WATCH: President Donald Trump in Old Forge, PA #Pennsylvania #TeamTrump Text TRUMP to 88022 https://t.co/tqie14OT2R — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

