(DOMI GOOD) – A Black Lives Matter protester on the run from cops after being ‘positively identified’ as the man who kicked a truck driver in the face in Portland on Sunday is begging for cash.

Police are searching for Marquise ‘Keese’ Love, 25, after he fled the scene of a brutal attack on Adam Haner, who was knocked unconscious and suffered two black eyes in the vicious beating.

Haner was identified as the victim in a GoFundMe campaign, which claimed he was trying to defend a transgender woman from being robbed before he was set upon by protesters.

Since fleeing the scene, Love has been posting messages on Snapchat, according to The Sun.

‘Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter put money on my books and come see me,’ he allegedly sent from his account, alongside a selfie.

