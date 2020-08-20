https://americanlookout.com/president-trump-announces-u-s-restoring-sanctions-on-iran-video/

Last week, President Trump announced a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

This week, he made another foreign policy announcement.

He is exercising the right of the U.S. to restore sanctions against Iran.

The Hill reports:

Trump announces ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran

President Trump announced Wednesday evening that his administration would notify the United Nations of plans to restore “virtually” all sanctions on Iran.

“Today, I am directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the U.N. Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously suspended United Nations sanctions on Iran,” Trump said during remarks at a press briefing. “It’s a snapback, not uncommon.”

The move comes after the U.N. Security Council rejected an effort by the United States to extend a weapons embargo on Iran last Friday. Trump told reporters Saturday that snapback sanctions could come as soon as this week.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, the State Department said that Pompeo would travel to the U.N. in New York City between Aug. 20 and 21 to notify the body that the United States would begin the process of restoring sanctions on Iran.

“Thirty days after Secretary Pompeo’s notification, a range of U.N. sanctions will be restored, including the requirement that Iran suspend all enrichment-related activities. This will also extend the 13-year arms embargo on Iran,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said, calling the decision to not extend the arms embargo an “inexcusable failure.”

See the video below:

[embedded content]

FOX News has more on this:

The snapback mechanism was included as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) — and allows an individual participant of the deal to restore all U.N. sanctions on Tehran should it deem it to be in violation of the deal.

The U.S. left the Obama-era deal in 2018, but claims to reserve rights as a participating member under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which codified the deal. Trump has been a furious critic of the deal, and pointed his finger at both President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This deal funneled tens of billions of dollars to Iran, $150 billion to be exact plus $1.8 billion in cash, which I don’t know the president had the authority to give….just another great deal that turned out to be a total disaster that would have funded all the chas and bloodshed in the region and the world,” he said.

One of Trump’s best foreign policy decisions was getting the U.S. out of the Iran deal.

