Thank you to Townhall for highlighting this video. Everyone has been wrapped up in tweets, mailboxes, and Qanon. Donald Trump actually held a rally(?) in Minnesota where he had a very special guest: Korboi “KB” Balla. Balla went viral early on in the Minnesota riots with a tearful video after he saw his life savings go up in flames when rioters destroyed his sports bar. If you’re wondering how destroying an African immigrant’s livelihood helps bring the social justice that the “peaceful protesters” in Minneapolis said they were fighting for, you’re not alone. Thankfully, a GoFundMe was launched and Balla is getting to rebuild.

Personal opinion here, but this is the Trump we need more of. I know some of you prefer “Donny from Queens” ranting on Twitter, but the Trump in this video — PRESIDENT Trump — is what the country needs. Tons of American livelihoods have been destroyed this year, either by the riots or by the shutdown. The media and the Democrat Party have made it clear through their silence that they don’t care about any of these stories, other than the ones they can use as Trump attacks. The only way these stories get covered is if President Trump forces them to by covering them himself.

Highlight the lives that have been destroy by leftists this year, either through the riots or through tyrannical elected officials. Point out that while Trump supporters donated to help a fellow American get back on his feet, Biden supporters donated to the people who destroyed his business (see TED CRUZ CALLS OUT JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE FOR HIS #MINNESOTARIOTS VIRTUE-SIGNALING and WAS THE MINNESOTA FREEDOM FUND JUST EXPOSED AS A FRAUD?). Even worse, Biden STAFFERS bragged about doing so. The choice between the two sides has never been more stark.

Donald Trump was elected President Trump to be a voice for the voiceless. Those voiceless need to be heard now more than ever. If Trump tells those stories more and whines on Twitter about people being mean to him less, the election in November won’t even be close.

