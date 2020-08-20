https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-rips-joe-biden-dem-nomination-acceptance-speech/

President Trump dropped in on Joe Biden as the old tired angry former VP was giving his Democrat nomination acceptance speech Thursday night.

Angry Joe Biden slammed his hands on the lectern and ripped into President Trump during his Dem convention speech.

Biden looked like an angry, tired old politician screaming about the same old problems while making the same empty promises.

In the middle of Biden’s speech, President Trump tweeted an interview he did with Fox News host Sean Hannity criticizing Biden for running away from the media.

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

“He hasn’t answered a question since mid-July,” Trump said blasting Biden for only taking pre-approved questions from sycophantic reporters.

Trump followed up with a second tweet hammering Biden for being in Washington forever and still accomplishing nothing.

In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

