President Donald Trump used a campaign stop near Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s home town in Pennsylvania on Thursday to slam the former vice president, mere hours before Biden’s planned address to the Democratic National Convention.

What are the details?

The president held an outdoor rally at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge just a few miles from Biden’s childhood home in Scranton. Trump told the crowd, “Slow Joe will speak at the Democrat convention, and I’m sure he’ll knock ’em dead. He’ll remind us that he was born in Scranton, but he left like 70 years ago. This Scranton stuff, he left, he abandoned Pennsylvania.”

Trump added,” Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania. He is your worst nightmare.”

According to Fox News:

The Biden campaign has used the fact that the candidate was born in Scranton as [a] way to connect with working-class voters – many of whom voted for Trump in 2016. Biden was born in Scranton in 1942, but his family eventually moved to Delaware when he was 11 after the Pennsylvania manufacturing town began to fall on hard times.

The president went on to warn, “”If you want a vision of your life under [a] Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town and every single town in America.”

The Washington Post reported that the president cast “Democrats as the party of ‘mobs and criminals.'”

In reaction to Trump’s speech, Biden spokesman Andrew Bates told the outlet, “This sideshow is a pathetic attempt to distract from the fact that Trump’s presidency stands for nothing but crises, lies, and division — the opposite of what Pennsylvanians are hungry for and what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent.”

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state, and one of several the president visited this week as the Democrats held their convention. Earlier in the week, Trump spoke at events in Arizona, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The Hill pointed out that President Barack Obama won Pennsylvania in 2008 and 2012, and that Trump won the state by around 45,000 votes in 2016.

According to the outlet:

A Muhlenberg College/Morning Call survey released Thursday found Biden leading Trump 49 percent to 45 percent in Pennsylvania, an advantage within the margin of error. A RealClearPolitics average of polls in the state show Biden with a roughly 6 percentage point lead over Trump.

