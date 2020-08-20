https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/babin-postoffice/2020/08/20/id/983181

Texas Rep. Brian Babin joined a growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who are decrying claims of a desperate U.S. Postal Service, telling Newsmax TV on Thursday there is not a “shred” of truth to it.

Babin, 72, a dentist and third-term congressman representing Texas’ 36th Congressional District to the north east of Houston, echoed fellow Texas Republican Rep. Buddy Carter saying the Postal Service is flush with cash.

“There’s nothing. There’s not a shred of truth in what they’re saying about the Post Office going under,” Babin said on “The Chris Salcedo Show” referring to Democrat accusations. “These diminution or reduction in the number of Post Office boxes around the country was something that started under (President Barack) Obama in 2013. This is nothing that started under President (Donald) Trump.”

Babin excoriated Democrats for their claim, made by actress Eva Longoria on Monday during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, that Social Security recipients rely on the Post Office to get their payment checks. Babin pointed out the Treasury Department began phasing out mailed checks in 2010 and pay the overwhelming majority of beneficiaries via electronic means.

“This is nothing but hype and a controversy, a conspiracy theory based in reality,” Babin said. “The Post Office is sitting on $14 billion in cash. They’re going to be solid, and in a good state financially, until August of 2021.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

