House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s push to tackle issues with the U.S. Postal Service is nothing but “political theater” being staged because “no one is going to vote for Joe Biden,” but what’s really happening is “Democratic voter suppression,” Rep. Doug Collins said Thursday.

“All of a sudden, they’re making up a story that deals with concern about the election, concern about the vote” after earlier turning down money to help the Postal Service,” said the Georgia Republican on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria. “They should be concerned about the election. If you’re watching the convention this week, they ought to be concerned that no one is going to vote for Joe Biden because they’re not buying it. But now they’re trying to blame it on the Postal Service and things that were just made up.”

But all the efforts amount to voter suppression for Democrats, said Collins.

“They want to make people fearful of actually going to vote, and they’re doing so in a way that they try to have the cover of post-administrations,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is not what needs to happen. We need to actually be looking at real solutions for our businesses, our small business, our schools and others to get our economy open up, our schools opened back up and our society back to normalcy procedures that we have.”

