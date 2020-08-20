https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Reschenthaler-Pennsylvania-fracking/2020/08/20/id/983189

President Donald Trump is smart to take his reelection fight to Pennsylvania, where the oil and gas industry has fueled job growth— and where Democratic opposition to fracking could sink the party in November, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said Thursday.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield” show, Reschenthaler predicted Pennsylvania voters will stand with Trump.

”Pennsylvania …might be Joe Biden’s home in Scranton, but it’s going to be home to another 20 electoral votes for President Trump come this fall,” he said.

“We have over 600,000 jobs that are tied to the oil and gas industry. We get cheap abundant natural gas, we get lower energy bills because of this industry.”

“We are able to control our destiny on the foreign stage,” he added. “We can send liquefied natural gas in the port in Philadelphia… but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to ban fracking. They’ll lose Pennsylvania.”

He also lashed out at former President Barack Obama’s speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

“I’m disgusted by the [Obama] remarks but given President Obama’s atrocious track record especially on the slow economic growth the slowest economic growth since World War II… I’m not surprised,” he said.

“What they’re not saying, they’re not talking about China. They’re not talking about the chaos and the violence in our streets. They’re not talking about the Green New Deal. They’re attacking to distract the American people.”

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

