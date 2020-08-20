https://americanlookout.com/report-john-brennan-to-be-interviewed-by-durham-investigation-on-friday/

Well this should be interesting.

Former CIA director John Brennan is apparently going to be interviewed by John Durham this Friday as part of his probe into the origins of the Russia collusion hoax.

Red State reports:

Signaling what may be the end of the investigation into the predicate for the Russia collusion probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign — and later his early presidency — U.S. Attorney John Durham is reportedly set to interview former CIA head John Brennan on Friday.

Following closely on the heels of a Senate Intelligence Committee Report that suggests members of the 2016 Trump campaign, notably former Campaign Chair Paul Manafort, may have had “frequent contacts with individuals with close ties to the Russian government,” Durham will finally interview John Durham in a reported attempt to determine if he “took politicized actions to pressure the rest of the intelligence community to match his conclusions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee Report does indicate that body believes they found evidence Russia took advantage of “Trump transition-team members’ inexperience in government and their opposition to Obama administration policies, as well as Mr. Trump’s desire to strengthen ties with Moscow, ‘to pursue unofficial channels through which Russia could conduct diplomacy.

It’ll be fascinating to see where this leads.

Very interesting how quiet James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, and Andrew McCabe are all of a sudden. — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) August 15, 2020

It’s happening! John Durham is interviewing Brennan this coming Friday! WooHoo!!! Indictments coming!!! pic.twitter.com/UxHN3my0W8 — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) August 17, 2020

Rumors have been swirling that Durham would be releasing some information about his findings before Labor Day.

Stay tuned, folks.

