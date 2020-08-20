http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uimTzlsV6aQ/

Over 20 people, including a nine-year-old boy, were shot Wednesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports six of the day’s victims were injured in one shooting, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. during “a large gathering” on South Parnell Avenue.

A 37-year-old was shot in the head, a 29-year-old in the back, a 28-year-old was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old was also shot in the head. The other victims–21 and 29 years old–“were struck in the back and leg, respectively. ”

The nine-year-old boy was on a sidewalk with his mother “in the 300 block of North Central Avenue” around 1:15 p.m. when gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire on them. ABC 7 reports the boy and his mother were each shot in the lower back.

The boy and the mother were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Chicago Police Department superintendent David Brown addressed the shooting of the boy and the mother, saying:

Someone knows who these suspects are. And we’ve seen communities in recent weeks come forward with information to solve violent crime. So my plea to this area, to this neighborhood, to the Austin community: if you have any information about who did this cowardly act that struck a mother and a 9-year-old young boy, please come forward.

Breitbart News reported 15 were shot on Tuesday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago and the Sun-Times reported over 20 were shot on Monday, two of them fatally.

