Despite President Donald Trump’s claims about mail-in ballots, state and local Republicans are encouraging absentee voting.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania is pushing mail-in voting on its website, saying it is “safe.” Politico noted that the Republican Party in Iowa actually mailed absentee ballot applications to voters without waiting for requests.

In Ohio, the GOP sent out mailers saying: “Join President Trump and Vote by Absentee Ballot.”

“Vote-by-mail really works well here in Utah,” said Justin Lee, director of elections in Utah.

The Republican administration in the state sends ballots to every voter in the state.

“We do feel it’s safe and secure,” Lee added. “We don’t feel there are any real instances of either widespread fraud or voter disenfranchisement.”

Politico noted that many Republicans are concerned that Trump’s claims that mail-in voting is rife with fraud might scare supporters from voting remotely.

And there is a growing concern among conservatives that Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting are going to leave only Republican voters rejecting it.

If Republicans do not follow the Democrats’ push for casting mail-in ballots amid the president’s attacks, the GOP will be “basically putting a knife to their own electoral throats,” former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele told The Hill.

Politico said that Trump has tried to distinguish between mail-in ballots and absentee ballots. He has claimed that absentee ballots include safeguards and only go to those who have requested them.

But Politico said the distinction between mail-in ballots and absentee ballots appears negligible across the country.

