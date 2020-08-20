https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Ric-Grenell-RNC-LGBT/2020/08/20/id/983061

Ric Grenell, the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet official, will help the Republican National Committee drum up more support from LGBT voters, Fox News reports.

The former acting director of national intelligence will serve as a senior adviser focused on political outreach with a goal of reaching LGBT voters.

“As America’s first openly-gay cabinet member, I can confidently say that President [Donald] Trump has done more for gay and lesbian Americans than any other president, and it is not even close,” Grenell said in a statement to Fox News.

A RNC official told Fox News that Grenell recently joined the GOP after he served the Trump administration.

Grenell slammed Joe Biden, saying that during his “four decades in Washington, he consistently fought against marriage equality and even threatened to cut funding for schools who taught acceptance of homosexuality.”

“From President Trump’s global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality to becoming the first president to support gay marriage on his first day in office, he has been a champion for our community and I am thrilled to be part of the fight to reelect him for four more years,” Grenell said.

Grenell served as U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020, as the presidential envoy for Kosovo-Serbia negotiations, and as acting director of national intelligence in 2020, where he declassified documents related to the Russia investigation.

Before he worked for the Trump administration, he was a spokesman at the United Nations. In 2012, he served as national security and foreign affairs spokesman for then-candidate Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign. He was the first openly gay spokesman for a Republican presidential candidate.

This week, he was featured in a new ad for the Log Cabin Republicans, which praised Trump for making history for LGBT Americans.

Before his ad spot aired, he participated in a Team Trump bus tour in Nevada.

In response to Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s policy banning employees from wearing attire featuring Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” but permitting them to wear gear supportive of LGBT rights, he tweeted a photo of a rainbow MAGA hat and asked “Would @goodyear allow employees to wear this hat?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

