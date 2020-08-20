https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/20/richard-grenell-is-live-tweeting-the-democratic-national-convention-and-hes-the-account-you-should-be-following/

Plenty of conservatives (especially those in the media) are watching the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention. It feels much different from the first three nights: moderator Julia-Louis Dreyfus is doing stand-up in between the most somber and downbeat videos and musical performances, and it’s just not working.

The Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, fact-checked all of the Trump ads that appeared on the Washington Post website Thursday, but he’s solicited fact-checks of the DNC — just tweet him with the hashtag #FactCheckThis and he’ll likely ignore it.

Speaking of fact-checking, Ric Grenell is watching and live-tweeting, and he has a lot of fact-checks, as well as astute observations — he’s doing better than the Trump campaign’s rapid-response team. If you must watch the convention, definitely follow him:

After 48 years of seeing Joe Biden in politics, we know he goes to church and writes sympathy cards…. so why are the Democrats avoiding policy discussions?! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020

No one is trying to stop anyone from voting. This is a lie. And regular Americans don’t understand why we don’t require a photo ID to vote. Only in fringe political circles and newsrooms is this a controversy. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020

The Secretary of State of Michigan just told people to text Joe Biden’s campaign on national TV. How is she allowed to be partisan in her official role? — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020

Who is fact checking this phony argument about taking people’s vote away?! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020

Wow. A medical doctor fails to say the word China when talking about Covid 19. @vivek_murthy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020

And from earlier in the day:

The Democrat Convention has so far failed to blame Communist China for Covid 19 and instead has played politics and blamed President Trump. This is the exact reason why Communist China leaders want Joe Biden to be President. The US media are afraid to report it. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 20, 2020

Communist China made clear they want @JoeBiden for President and the DC media is near-silent about it. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 20, 2020

Where are the policy discussions? Why aren’t they laying out the party platform?

Because he can’t handle a detailed discussion on any topic. — Sasha Matthews (@Sashamum) August 21, 2020

They don’t want to tell the voters the secret. Tyrannical socialism will just go into effect if he wins. — Leah (@YoffeLeah) August 21, 2020

Because they have no solutions. Nothing positive to contribute to the discussion. — john (@jsimi17) August 21, 2020

Because they can’t win on policy. Their best ones are those identical to @realDonaldTrump‘s and the rest make them unelectable. — Eddy Kemp (@Eddy_Kemp_) August 21, 2020

But he’s a nice man— 🙄 — X (@mugrabi27) August 21, 2020

They’re not avoiding, they just don’t know what that means. — Kirk Douglas (@69_Kirk_Douglas) August 21, 2020

He’s had 40+ years to fix what he is now claiming is wrong with the US…. — TextheCat (@rabbsugar) August 21, 2020

He’s buying time. The squad isn’t quite done with the destruction of America manual yet. — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) August 21, 2020

Have you read his manifesto … don’t want to scare the people still thinking this ticket is moderate 🤔 — Navy.Dad (@navy_dad77) August 21, 2020

@marklevinshow read off their manifesto. If it gets out 90% of Americans will run as fast as they can. — #DigitalSoldier #TakeTheOath (@Mermaid7474) August 21, 2020

Democrats don’t have policies that will help them if discussed. — Bremyyn (@Bremyyn) August 21, 2020

Wow for real

Just watched Mark Levin talk about this on Hannity God for bid if these maniacs ever take over we are doomed. #VoteRedToSaveAmerica #Trump2020 #BackTheBlue — DonnaLovesTrump🇺🇸✝️🇺🇸 (@DonnaLeeParella) August 21, 2020

We’ve heard plenty of Orange Man Bad, if you can call that a platform.

