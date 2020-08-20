https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rubio-china-democrats-convention/2020/08/20/id/983132

China has “sophisticated operations” and stands to pose a much greater threat to the fall elections than Russia in the long term, Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday.

“It’s a very dangerous time,” Rubio told Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “The Russians and (President Vladimir) Putin, they’ve been doing it a long time. They’re good at what they do, but they’re largely focused on getting us to fight with each other and weaken us internally.”

But China poses a much more grave threat in the long term, said Rubio, as “they are better at it.”

“They have more capabilities,” he said. “They’re larger. They have more money. The Chinese threat is being understated here. They are going to continue to mess with American politics to try to shape both our elections and our policy debates in the direction, that’s favorable to them, and, you know, accessing the e-mails of a political figure is certainly something they have the capability of doing.”

Rubio said that the threat that is being posed by China has been understated at the Democratic National Convention, considering allegations that Hillary Clinton had been sending emails with former President Barack Obama through her private server.

“I think you have to assume if you are sending emails and you are a high-target figure from a private server, the Chinese have access to it and they can use it in a couple of ways,” he said, adding that the information could be used to “know what you’re thinking, or they could potentially use it in a hack-and-leak operation.”

Meanwhile, Rubio said he thinks the presidential race will be close and hard-fought, but will boil down to President Donald Trump as a “clear choice.”

“I personally do not believe that Joe Biden has the strength to confront the major challenges this country is facing, whether it’s China, whether it’s Iran, whether it’s the need to rebalance our trade relationships and rebuild our economy and have an industrial capacity once again in this country that’s stronger than what we have now,” said Rubio.

