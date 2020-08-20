https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/rudy-giuliani-dunks-obama-notice-shoulders-narrower-got-little-smaller-video/

Barack Obama speaking at the DNC with small shoulders

On Wednesday night Barack Obama took the stage at the Revolutionary War Museum in Philadelphia and proceeded to trash President Donald Trump, his successor.

It was the first time a former president campaigned against his successor in modern history, maybe ever.

But Obama is not about tradition. Obama is about breaking tradition.

It was a typical Obama speech – full of lies and self righteousness.

Obama even accused President Trump of sending in the military on “peaceful” protesters.

Obama does not respect his audience. He never did.

On Thursday former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani responded to Barack Obama’s outrageous speech.

Rudy noticed how Obama has changed.

Obama looks small and has smaller shoulders.

Rudy Giuliani: It’s hard to listen to him… What Obama did with the Justice Department, with these investigations… is one of the most outrageous things a president has ever done. It seemed to me he got a little smaller too. Did you notice that his shoulders are narrower. Maybe the impact of all of this is getting to him. You know some guys their nose gets bigger, others their shoulders get a little smaller when they are as corrupt as these people are.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

[embedded content]